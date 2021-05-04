STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Who will be the Opposition leader in AIADMK?

Published: 04th May 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam released the manifesto which has 163 promises, at the party headquarters. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With electoral outcome fetching the Opposition status for the AIADMK, the party is all set to choose Leader of Opposition, the contenders being party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Party members are expecting a smooth conduct of the process. At least five sources in the party, including two of them closer to Panneerselvam, told Express that there is going to be no face-off on the issue. “Decisions will be made democratically and both the leaders have concurrence in every matter,” one of the sources said. Another said it is going to be Palaniswami, referring to the credentials he has built over the past four years.

“Since he was the Chief Ministerial candidate, he would be the obvious choice for the MLAs to elevate him as the party’s legislature leader,” another source said, blaming the media and naysayers for spreading ‘rumours’ about discontentment. Recalling the way both the factions came together, a political analyst said Panneerselvam is most likely to settle as the deputy floor leader. In the 15th Assembly, DMK’s Durai Murugan held the position as MK Stalin was the Leader of Opposition.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK, on Monday, thanked voters and its allies, and said it has a greater responsibility as the principal Opposition party. “A decision on the meeting would be taken in a couple of days,” said sources. “Ruling and Opposition parties are two sides of a coin. We have the responsibility to function like the axle to the wheel of administration,” Palaniswami and Panneerselvam said in a first joint statement since the results.

Besides, Palaniswami and Stalin exchanged pleasantries before the beginning of a new innings. “I convey my best wishes to MK Stalin who is to assume office as the Chief Minister,” Palaniswami tweeted. Stalin, in return, emphasised the need for AIADMK’s “advice and cooperation” for a better Tamil Nadu and said, “Democracy is about ruling and opposition parties being together. Let us uphold such a democracy.”

