Biggest COVID-19 spike in Puducherry with 1819 new cases and 18 deaths in 24 hours

Puducherry region alone registered 1435 cases, while the outlying regions of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe registered 182, 180 and 22 new cases respectively

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

At present, the active cases in the Union territory stand at 11,717 (Representational image | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry is witnessing a steep rise in COVID-19 deaths, with 78 people succumbing to the virus in the last five days in the Union territory. Puducherry also logged its highest single-day spike of 1819 cases and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Wednesday.

Puducherry region alone registered 1435 cases, while the outlying regions of Karaikal, Yanam and Mahe registered 182, 180 and 22 new cases respectively. Of the 18 fatalities in the last 24 hours, 17 were in Puducherry and one in Yanam.

At present, the active cases stand at 11,717, with 1972 in hospital and 9745 in home isolation. There have been 12, 15, 16, 17 and 18 deaths respectively in the last five days.

Yanam region of Puducherry is one of the top COVID-19 hotspots in India. The region is among the places that have seen a 6 to 10 fold rise in cases in the past one week, according to Covid Tracking India.

