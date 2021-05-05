Chief Secy Rajeev Ranjan reviews Covid measures

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan on Tuesday convened a review meeting with district collectors through videoconference on preventive measures against Covid. During the meeting, secretaries to the government, Atulya Misra (Revenue), J Radhakrishnan (Health), other IAS officers, and DGP JK Tripathy took part.
