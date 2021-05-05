Covid patients, relatives accuse Tenkasi private hospital of fleecing them

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: A Tenkasi-based private hospital was accused of fleecing Covid-19 patients and their relatives by citing medical facilities, including oxygen supply here on Tuesday. Speaking to the media persons, the relatives of the patients from Kadayanallur, Thirikoodapuram and Veerakeralampudur alleged that about five people, who were under treatment in this hospital, died in the last few days due to various reasons.

“The Covid-19 patients are admitted to this hospital stating that they have enough oxygen supply. However, after collecting `3 to 5 lakh as hospital fees, relatives of the patients are forced to discharge them citing oxygen shortage. However, the hospital administration is admitting new Covid patients assuring the oxygen availability. When this cycle continued, we felt exploited,” said a relative of a Covid patient.

Yasar Khan, a resident of Kadayanallur claimed that the hospital asked his relative to pay Rs 5.93 lakh before the discharge. He added that the hospital authorities were collecting fees separately for oxygen supply, nurses, doctor consultation, cardiac doctor consultation and this apart, they even charged an exorbitant amount for PPE kits Rs 5,500 every day.

“Since I am part of a social organisation that carries out the last rites of Covid-19 patients, I know that a PPE kit that the hospital administration is using is worth Rs 500. However, when I asked them about the overcharging, I was abused by the authorities,” alleged Yasar Khan.

When Express contacted District Collector Dr GS Sameeran, he said that his administration had issued a circular through Joint Director (Health Services) to all the private hospitals instructing them not to overcharge the patients. He added that action will be taken if he receives any formal complaint against the hospital. Efforts to contact the hospital authorities through phone calls ended in vain.