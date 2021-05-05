STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Delayed info on bed count worries Covid patients, kin

Many say ‘improper’ data on the website is slowing down the admission process

Published: 05th May 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

ILLUSTRATION: SOUMYADIP SINHA

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With not many beds up for grabs at government hospitals, the only resort left is to check for some in private facilities. However, the official website stopcoronatn.in has not been updating the private-hospital-bed dashboard regularly. Kin of Covid patients, who have been scrambling for beds, say the ‘improper’ information on the portal is only delaying the admission process. Some have even lost their loved ones trying to find beds.

In a few situations, though the dashboard displays that beds are available, the reality is different. Patients are being denied beds citing unavailability and some hospitals do not even update the information for many days. According to Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a member of Chennai Cares, only 28 of the total 182 private hospitals in Chennai updated their bed status on May 3.

“Most of the listed hospitals do not answer calls. The information must be updated every two hours but most hospitals have not updated the data in many days,” she said. On the other hand, even if information is being updated daily, there are no contact details. In cases where contact details are available, there is a gap in communication between the person updating the information and the actual scenario.

“I saw oxygen bed availability in three hospitals and kept calling them to save my 80-year-old father whose levels were dropping. After a zillion calls, a hospital picked up to tell they did not have beds. This was when the dashboard showed five available beds. He passed away in six hours,” said R Vaijayanthi, breaking into tears.

In another case, L Priyanka’s mother was denied bed even after she informed them that the patient was critical. “A private hospital in Villivakkam confirmed bed availability and asked for CT reports. They immediately denied us bed citing her critical status. It looked like they did not want to admit any patient with high chances of mortality.”

Additionally, most calls to the helpline number 104 get just one reply “There are no beds available.”
Only 100 out of the 181 private hospitals updated bed availability details on Tuesday. Of these, 62 have declared zero availability across all categories.

‘Streamlining soon’
When contacted, a senior official from the Directorate of Public Health said, “Soon, this dashboard will be merged with the other one –tncovidbeds – after which the updation will be streamlined

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients Chennai Cares COVID 19
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp