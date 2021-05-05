Disabled persons urge PM Modi for Covid vaccination at doorstep

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As private hospitals mull over taking vaccination drive to housing complexes, disabled persons have sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to ensure that they are vaccinated at doorstep.

“Disabled persons, especially those with multiple disabilities, often have weakened immune system putting them at higher risk of contracting Covid,” said S Namburajan, State General Secretary, TN Assn for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC).