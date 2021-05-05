STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health insurance for lawyers: HC forms panel

Advocate Sudha Ramalingam moved a plea seeking direction to the government to provide insurance through sale of insurance stamps.

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has constituted a committee to hold discussions with the State government and insurance companies to provide a comprehensive health care policy to advocates and their family in the wake of the surging Covid cases.

Advocate Sudha Ramalingam moved a plea seeking direction to the government to provide insurance through sale of insurance stamps. “By virtue of the pandemic, numerous lawyers lost their lives because of the absence of a mediclaim policy,” she said.

The division bench comprising Justices N Kirubakaran and R Pongiappan passed interim directions on the plea and ordered for the constitution of a nine-member panel. “The interests of the lawyers should be taken care of as they do not have any health insurance policy,” the bench said.

The panel will be headed by the Advocate General. The order also said Additional Advocate General PH Aravind Pandian would be the coordinator of the panel to formulate best scheme for advocates.

