IIT-M develops a simple method to spot antimicrobial resistance in water

This sensor works on a ‘see and tell’ mechanism that makes it logistically effective for wide implementation.

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) and United Kingdom researchers have developed a paper-based sensor that can detect pollutants which induce antimicrobial resistance in waterbodies.  This sensor works on a ‘see and tell’ mechanism that makes it logistically effective for wide implementation.

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and no longer respond to medicines making infections harder to treat and increasing the risk of disease spread, severe illness and death. There is widespread fear that AMR could possibly become a worldwide health crisis involving deadly pathogens. Waterbodies are the major source for dissemination and transfer of these pollutants that leads to AMR.

Periodic monitoring of antimicrobial pollutants and antibiotic-resistant genes is the key to assess the current situation of AMR in India. In these conditions, low cost and field-deployable sensors to detect pollutants in water bodies could be a viable tool for environmental surveillance. This research was first reported through a journal publication in Nature Scientific Reports and was acclaimed as one of the top 100 in chemistry, said a statement from the institute.

This research was funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India in bilateral collaboration with UK’s Natural Environment Research Council and Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) under the ‘Indo UK Water Quality Research Programme.’

S Pushpavanam, Institute Chair Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras, who led the research said, “Paper-based sensor offers an affordable platform for various point-of-care applications as they support fluid flow based on a wicking action and governed by capillary forces.” He added that this eliminates the requirement of a pump-to-flow liquids. We have come up with a novel method for the fabrication of paper- based devices using a commercial laser printer.”

