Rangasamy seeks advice from spiritual guru at Salem temple before deciding on Puducherry Cabinet

As in the past, Rangasamy would sit near the samadhi of his guru and silently connect with him. Through intuition, he understands the advice from his guru and takes decisions by following it.

Published: 05th May 2021 01:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 01:48 PM   |  A+A-

N Rangasamy calls on Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan at Raj Nivas and stakes claim to form a NDA government in Puducherry. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: N Rangasamy, the leader of the NDA in Puducherry and three-time Chief Minister, who attributes all the success in his life to his spiritual guru Appa Paithiyam Swami and his advice, has gone to the temple of Appa Paithiyam Swamigal Siddha Samadhi at Salem ahead of announcing the new Cabinet.

As in the past, Rangasamy would sit near the samadhi of his guru and silently connect with him. Through intuition, he understands the advice from his guru and takes decisions by following it. It has been his practice for years to take all important decisions at the samadhi of his guru.

Accordingly, the final decision would come after he returns from the temple. Former Minister P Rajavelu, who was in the earlier cabinet, PNR Thirumurugan (Karaikal representative), former ministers K Lakshminarayanan (five-time MLA) and C Jayakumar and new entrant AKD Aoumougham (largest margin of victory) are among the probables.

ALSO READ: Rangasamy to be sworn in as Chief Minister of first NDA govt in Puducherry

After winning the election, his partymen who won along with him were made to assemble at the temple of his guru built by him at Gorimedu on Monday to begin the process of forming the government after offering puja and with the blessings of Appapaithiyam Swamy.

Meanwhile, the BJP is planning to make A Namassivayam, the former PWD minister, as Deputy Chief Minister and enhance the size of the cabinet from the present six to seven, sources said. The proposal will be sent to the Union Home Ministry after the government assumes office. The two parties want to have equal number of ministers, other than the Chief Minister. Besides Namassivayam, A John Kumar (minority face of the party) and Embalam R Selvam are the probables for ministerial berths.

The two parties would be holding discussions to finalise the ministers and the portfolios, as well as the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Government Whip and Puducherry government representative at New Delhi, once Rangasamy returns from the temple.

