Shot in the arm: TN gets close to 1 lakh additional Covid vaccine doses

Tamil Nadu received about 75,000 doses of Covaxin and as many as 20,000 vials of Covishield on Tuesday.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (File photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received about 75,000 doses of Covaxin and as many as 20,000 vials of Covishield on Tuesday. The restocking comes in the wake of the State suffering a vaccine shortage and people not getting their second doses, especially those who took Covaxin for their first shot.

Health department officials said that these doses will primarily be used for people waiting for their second dose and the State will not start vaccinating those above 18 just yet. “We have also regulated giving the first dose of Covaxin to people due to its limited supply.

Only second dose is being given,” said a health department official. Meanwhile, more than 60 lakh people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu. In this, 23 lakh belong to people aged between 45 and 60, while 20 lakh belong to the 60-plus age category. The remaining are frontline and healthcare workers.

8 vials of Remdesivir go missing in Madurai GRH
Madurai: Mathichiyam police launched an inquiry after 8 vials (100 mg each) of Remdesivir went missing from Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. According to a senior official, an unnamed contract employee was suspended and a memo was issued to the staff who were on duty during the incident |

