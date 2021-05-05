TASMAC shops to open for four hours only till May 20; Chennai's Ritchie Street shut

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tasmac liquor retail vending shops will function from 8 am to 12 pm from Thursday to May 20 following the new lockdown measures announced by the government.

However, the shops will remain closed on all Sundays on account of the complete lockdown until further orders, according to a circular.

Meanwhile, Ritchie Street, a hub for electronic goods, will remain closed from Thursday.

R Chandalia, secretary of Chennai Electronics and Infotech Traders Association, said in a release all shops along with standalone shops will remain closed from Thursday till May 20, 2021.