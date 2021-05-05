Turn Covid prevention into people’s movement: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister-designate and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday urged people to transform Covid prevention into a people’s movement to break the chain of spread. Highlighting the severity of the second wave, Stalin said people should realise that the second wave is much worse than the first one and the spread is faster.

Reports from the northern States are particularly alarming, he said, further urging people to be extra vigilant so that the situation does not worsen. He added that people should adhere to the new restrictions imposed by the government. “Let us take more vegetables, fruits and kabasura kudineer to improve immunity,” he said.