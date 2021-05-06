STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beam of hope for pro-poor politics rises with K Marimuthu win

A humble CPI worker living under thatched roof wins not just polls but also people’s hearts

Published: 06th May 2021

CPI leader K Marimuthu

CPI leader K Marimuthu (Photo | Selva Chidambara Twitter)

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: People of Thiruthuraipoondi constituency have fittingly elected one among them as their representative to the State Assembly. They believe K Marimuthu can be the one who could understand their issues as he himself is from humble backgrounds. The CPI candidate does not even have a concrete roof. He, along with his family, is living in a hut with thatched roof.

Marimuthu (49) has proved the popular idea that only the wealthy can win the electoral battle wrong by defeating AIADMK candidate C Suresh Kumar, whose asset value runs into crores. The winning margin is 30,068 votes. On the other hand, Marimuthu is a full-time CPI worker and his wife Jayasudha a farm worker. His family’s total property, including his house, is worth a little over Rs 3 lakh.

The people of Kaduvakudi are brimming with joy as their fellow villager is set to enter the Assembly. Kaduvakudi comes under Thiruthuraipoondi constituency in Tiruvarur district. Manjula, a farm worker from Kaduvakudi, could not express her happiness in words. As she was speaking to Express, her eyes welled up with tears of joy. She said, “When Marimuthu was just a party worker, he used to return to the village only by the last bus at 10.30 pm.

That was the extent to which he worked for the people. Now, he has become an MLA and it is truly a proud moment for Kaduvakudi. A lot of people are visiting our village now, that too through the battered thoroughfare. He has won many hearts here.” His 12 year-old son Jayavarman is busy replying to the wishes pouring in on WhatsApp from his schoolmates and friends.

“For the past three days, many people have been wishing my father. I have been thanking them in reply,” said Jayavarman, who blushes at being called by some as ‘MLA’s son’. Marimuthu’s daughter Thendral and wife Jayasudha are spending the days greeting the countless number of visitors at their home.

However, for Marimuthu, the victory adds up more responsibility. Earlier, he was on the side of raising grievances, but from now on, he has the onus to redress them. He told Express, “The Thiruthuraipoondi constituency comprises underprivileged people, who are predominantly into farming and fishing, and they saw me as one among them.”

“It was media stories about my background that endeared me to the people. During the campaign, many of them shared their feelings for me. I am now committed to uplift the families that trusted me and voted for me. I will raise their issues in the Assembly,” said the MLA-elect.

