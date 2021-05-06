BJP will be part of my govt in Puducherry: Rangasamy

By Express News Service

SALEM: NR Congress chief and Puducherry Chief Minister-designate N Rangasamy said he would take oath on Friday, adding that the BJP would be part of his government.

Addressing media persons after offering prayers at the Appa Paithiyam Swamy Temple in Suramangalam of Salem on Wednesday, he did not rule out the possibility of Puducherry having a deputy CM. “We cannot form the government without support from BJP MLAs.

There has been no Deputy CM in Puducherry in the past. If the Centre asks, we will consider it,” Rangasamy said and expressed hope that the Lt Governor would co-operate with his government. Further, he greeted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-elect MK Stalin, who is also assuming office on Friday.