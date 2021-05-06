STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-union minister Pon Radhakrishnan infected with Covid-19, rushed to hospital

Updating his health status on his Twitter page, 69- year-old Radhakrishnan said, "I am currently undergoing treatment at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital on the advice of doctors."

Ex-Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan

Ex-Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MADURAI: Former union minister and BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, who has been inoculated against COVID-19, has tested positive for coronavirus and admitted to a government hospital here on Thursday.

He was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital with mild symptoms.

"I tested positive for coronavirus infection when I underwent a test yesterday. Doctors said I have mild symptoms," the former union minister of state for finance and shipping said.

Updating his health status on his Twitter page, 69- year-old Radhakrishnan said, "I am currently undergoing treatment at the Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital on the advice of doctors."

Also, he claimed that the impact of the infection "appeared to be minimal" on him since he had already completed two doses of corona vaccine.

"So, everyone above the age of 18 years should get vaccinated. Let's defeat Corona! he tweeted.

Kanyakumari Congress MP Vijay Vasanth, who trounced Radhakrishnanan in the just concluded by-election, wished the BJP senior speedy recovery.

"I pray for your early recovery from the infection and resume your service for the people," Vijay, son of late Congress leader H Vasantha Kumar who died last year after battling COVID-19, tweeted.

Radhakrishnan thanked the MP and said "I will be fine and back soon."

