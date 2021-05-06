Puducherry Lt Governor announces incentive for healthcare workers amid COVID-19 surge

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The government has decided to provide incentive to all categories of healthcare workers including Asha workers, ANMs, Health Inspectors, ward boys, technicians, nurses, doctors through an expenditure of Rs 5 crores, Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan announced.

The Lt Governor was inspecting the Oxygen Generation facility at the Government General Hospital when she made the announcement. The inspection was made to ensure that the hospital infrastructure was capable to manage the load of patients arriving owing to the widespread coronavirus infection in the Union Territory.

She added that the infection was most prevalent among the youth and that around 60 per cent of the total affected belonged to the age group of 30-50 years.

"The situation is being monitored on a daily basis and necessary steps are taken to provide medical care. Even medical students are assisting the senior doctors," she said.

She asserted that there have been no deficiencies in oxygen supply to the patients requiring it, and said that Puducherry is currently providing 40 metric tonnes of oxygen to its hospitals.

"In addition to the existing 1276 oxygen beds in hospitals, an additional 800 beds have been added in government and private hospitals. Indoor stadiums are also being transformed to house beds in a bid to ensure the healthcare services continue without any hiccups. The government has been providing Remdesivir and medical equipment to private hospitals too," she said.

She confirmed that there won't be any shortage in the future too if people take measures to protect themselves from the virus, which is key to contain the spread of the virus. She appealed to the people to confine themselves to their houses and urged the youth to not go out.