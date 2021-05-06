STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu reports 24,898 Covid-19 positive cases, 195 deaths

The State's test positivity rate was 16 per cent.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State reported 24,898 Covid-19 positive cases and 195 deaths taking the tally to 12,97,500 and toll to 14,974 on Thursday.

The State's test positivity rate was 16 per cent. Meanwhile, 45 per cent of Thursday's cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

Chennai reported 6,678 cases, while the neighbouring districts, Chengalpattu reported 2,039 cases, Kancheepuram 836, and Tiruvallur 1,560 cases.

Chennai reported 69 deaths.

ALSO READ: As Covid cases spike, Chennai's never-ending wait for hospital beds rise

After 6,047 people were discharged, the City had 33,316 active cases on the day.  

Among the people tested positive were 27 passengers, among them two travelled by flight and others by road.

The State tested 1,52,130 samples and 1,44,948 people on the day.

After 21,546 people were discharged, the State had 1,31,468 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, 45 didn't have comorbid conditions.

