Tribal youngsters tease and attack elephants in Tamil Nadu's Udumalaipet

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: A viral video pertaining to a group of youngsters teasing and attacking wild elephants near Thirumurthi hills in Udumalaipet went viral on Thursday morning.

The set of videos show youngsters throwing stones and slapping elephants with. One other youngster is seen running in front of an elephant which is a dangerous act. The videos also show another group sitting in a tree and recording these incidents.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, P Dhanapal Forest Ranger (Udumalai) said, "We have seen the video but only after an inquiry we can deduce the time at which it was recorded. The acts of the youngsters are dangerous both to elephants and to them. These activities can also leave the elephants injured. One of the youngsters has been identified and he belongs to the tribal settlement near Thirumurthi hills."

We will be catching them as early as possible and serious action will be taken, he added.