11 persons, who came to attend Puducherry CM's swearing-in ceremony, test Covid positive

They were disallowed to attend the ceremony and were sent for further treatment, said a press release.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Test

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 11 persons, who came to attend the Swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister N Rangasamy at Raj Nivas premises, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Since a Covid negative certificate was mandatory for entering Raj Nivas for the event, a mobile testing team was deputed by the health department to check the people. 

A total of 183 people went through the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) at the premises of Bharathi park adjoining Raj Nivas. As many as 11 people were detected to be Covid positive, according to the Health Department. 

Nine of the infected people are police personnel and two were invitees from AINRC. All of them were found to be asymptomatic. They were disallowed to attend the ceremony and were sent for further treatment, said the release.

Meanwhile, Puducherry logged 1,746 new cases and 19 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the Union Territory have risen to 13,078 with 2,054 in hospitals and 11,024 in home quarantine.

