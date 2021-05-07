A special birthday for two sincere police personnel in Karur

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: Poll duty, political rallies or pandemic, they never shied away from duty. For a year now, these two police personnel were on their toes providing security to political events, vote counting and also the common man during the lockdown and the subsequent unlock. The department, in turn, chose the right occasion to honour them -- their birthday, which they shared.

Nalini and Rajendran have been working as constable at Karur Town Police Station and been continuously on duty since the nationwide lockdown in March 2020. Even as the situation improved, the government announced an unlock with restrictions, but the two continued to monitor the situation. The announcement of election schedule and subsequent campaign and vote counting wouldn’t allow them to take a break either. In a bid to honour the two persons, the police department planned a surprise.

It so happened that Nalini and Rajendran shared their birthday on Thursday, and when they arrived at the Karur Police Station in the morning for duty, they had a surprise waiting for them. Based on Karur Superintendent of Police Shashank Sai’s instruction, Karur town DSP Muhesh Jayakumar arranged a cake cutting celebration, in which all their colleagues participated.

Nalini and Rajendran were given gifts, cards and honoured for rendering service during trying times. They were also given a day’s off so that they could go home and spend their birthday with their family members.