Adopt economic agenda to drive investment and create employment: CII

Satyakam Arya, Vice-Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu said CII would work with the government in promotion of Southern districts towards ensuring balanced regional development.

CHENNAI: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has vowed full support to Chief Minister MK Stalin to help the State take rapid strides on socio-economic development, with focus on inclusive growth and urged the government to adopt an economic agenda to drive investment and create employment opportunities.

While urging the government to lay special focus on public health infrastructure, C K Ranganathan, Chairman, CII Southern Region in a statement said, “Some of the priority sectors of focus include; agriculture, food processing, defence & aerospace, infrastructure, MSMEs, ICT, automobile & auto components, leather, textiles, light engineering, financial services among others.

“Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) is another important area CII would be working closely with the new government. CII would push for an investor-friendly policy regime to attract global players,” he added.
Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said focus should be on building large manufacturing hubs which will generate employment and also bring investment into the State. Tamil Nadu  is already the leader in automobile industry and it’s high time to start medical device and pharma manufacturing hub. Defence industrial corridor would also attract more investment.

Satyakam Arya, Vice-Chairman, CII Tamil Nadu said CII would work with the government in promotion of Southern districts towards ensuring balanced regional development. The government should create a conducive environment to bring together academia, government and industry to conceptualise and bring new technologies like Industry 4.0, digitalisation, machine learning, additive manufacturing etc., he added.

The other areas include development of greenfield international airport and financial city near Chennai and push for a dedicated railway line along ECR connecting Chennai and Puducherry via Mamallappuram to promote tourism. CII will continue to work with the  government in its flagship initiatives like SPEED (Southern Prosperity through Enhanced Economic Development), CONNECT (Annual ICT Event), Foodpro (Biennial International Exhibition on Food Processing Technology) and Autoserve (Biennial International Exhibition on Automotive Aftermarket), the release stated.

Meanwhile, The Madras Chamber of  Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and Tamil Chamber of Commerce has congratulated Stalin. Srivats Ram, President, MCCI, assured full support for the government.

