Alagiri congratulates Stalin ahead of swearing-in as CM

By Express News Service

MADURAI: MK Alagiri congratulated his younger brother MK Stalin, who will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday at an event to be held in Raj Bhavan. Alagiri expressed his happiness at DMK winning the elections and congratulated Stalin.

Earlier, he had refused to accept Stalin as the party leader. Alagiri had so far always reacted in a hostile manner towards Stalin ever since the former was sidelined from the party by former party president M Karunanidhi. Alagiri, in the run up to the State Assembly elections, even said that Stalin could not become Chief Minister without his support.

The tremendous victory of DMK led by Stalin has made Alagiri show a positive attitude towards him. He appears to have toned down his stance. Sources said that K Alagiri’s son Durai Dayanidhi will attend the swearing-in ceremony on Friday.