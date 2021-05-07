HC directs Centre to ensure oxygen supply to TN

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Central government to take immediate steps by Friday to ensure an adequate supply of oxygen to the State. The bench issued the directions after the State submitted that oxygen reserves have been used up to the extent that there may not anything to supply in adequate quantities on Saturday.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed, “No court of a State or no State can demand all facilities for itself to the exclusion of others; but there has to be an equitable distribution, reckoning the production capacity in a particular State and the position should not be altered to the detriment of a State, particularly since Tamil Nadu has a production capacity of about 400 MT per day, which with some additional supply may suffice for its needs.”

In its orders on the plea, the bench said: “The Union and the empowered committee should take immediate steps in such regard to ensure adequate supply to Tamil Nadu. This must be ensured by tomorrow (Friday) so that the emergency that the officials speak of -- of the reserves supply running out by Saturday -- does not happen. It is critical and requires attention of the highest offices so that lives are not lost for want of oxygen. The Sterlite unit at Thoothukudi is unlikely to produce oxygen till next week.”

During the hearing, State Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan submitted that in the allocation order issued by the empowered committee, not only did Tamil Nadu not figure, but the Sriperumbudur allocation to Andhra Pradesh or Telangana has been recognised therein, and the Palakkad supply to southern and western districts of Tamil Nadu finds no mention.

The officials added that it is a critical situation and the reserves have been used up to the extent that there may be a further day’s reserve, but there may not be oxygen to supply in adequate quantity on Saturday.

The court also said the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has installed oxygen generating machines in a few hospitals elsewhere at extremely short notice. The State and the Union should facilitate setting up of such units, if feasible, in this State, particularly in larger cities, including Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai, the bench stressed, further seeking a detailed report on the deaths that occurred in the Chengalpattu government hospital.

The bench also directed the Puducherry Administration to provide facilities on the availability, on a real-time basis so that there is no further confusion. he bench concluded and adjourned the plea to May 12.

Meanwhile, Madurai MP S Venkatesan appealed to the Union Health Minister, Harsha Vardhan, for an immediate intervention into additional allocation, at a time when the State’s oxygen need is estimated at 500 metric tonnes.

In a letter to the Minister, sent on Thursday, the MP stated that he was shocked after seeing the supply plan for medical oxygen, released by Dr Sanjay Roy, Director of National Health Mission. The MP added that the Union government was answerable to the people of Tamil Nadu if lives are lost due to inadequate allocation of oxygen supply.

