Row over death of four Covid negative patients at Tirupathur GH

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: A controversy erupted over the death of four patients admitted at the Tirupathur Government Hospital (GH) in the last two days following allegations of short supply of oxygen to them.

Two of the patients died on Wednesday night and two others early on Thursday leading to other patients and attendants panicking after word spread that the four had died of inadequate supply of oxygen.

However, the hospital authorities turned in quickly to allay fears and clarified that the deaths were caused by severe physical conditions and there was no shortage of oxygen. According to Dr Thilipan, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), “Two of the patients had severe acute respiratory infections, one suffered brain stroke (encephalopathy) while the fourth one had heart problems and pneumonia. They died of severe clinical conditions and not because of shortage of oxygen.”

He noted that all the four were Covid negative patients. The CMO also added that the hospital had enough oxygen stock for the patients and medical oxygen is being ferried from different places including Bengaluru and Puducherry.