Tamil Nadu crosses grim milestone of 13 lakh active Covid cases, 15,000 deaths

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday crossed the grim milestone of 13 lakh active Covid cases and 15,000 deaths.

The state, on the day, reported 26,465 Covid positive cases and 197 deaths taking the tally to 13, 23,965 and toll to 15,171.

The state's test positivity rate was 17%. Also, 42% of the cases were from Chennai and its neighbouring districts.

While Chennai reported 6,738 cases, its neighbouring districts -- Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur -- reported 2,101, 857 and 1,384 cases respectively.

In Chennai, 60 persons died of Covid and 6,634 people were discharged after recovery. According to the media bulletin by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, 47 didn't have comorbid conditions.

The city has now 33,068 active cases.

Among the people who tested positive were 20 passengers, all travelled by road.

The State tested 1,52,812 samples and 1,45,352 people on the day. After 22,381 people were discharged, Tamil Nadu has now 1,35, 355 active cases.

Beds Vacancy

According to the media bulletin, there are 24,044 beds vacant in Covid Care Centres across the state. In Chennai 2,780 beds are lying vacant.

At present, the State has 14,280 beds including ICU, oxygen and non-oxygen ones. In Covid hotspot Chennai, 12 ICU beds, 258 oxygen beds and 1,204 non-oxygen beds are available.