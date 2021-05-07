STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Stalin at helm, nomenclature of TN govt departments changed

Before assuming charge as Chief Minister of the State, MK Stalin has changed the names of Tamil Nadu government departments based on the services offered and works carried out by them.

MK Stalin

MK Stalin. (File Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Before assuming charge as Chief Minister of the State, MK Stalin has changed the names of Tamil Nadu government departments based on the services offered and works carried out by them. Stalin, in a statement, elaborated the reason behind changing the names.

He stated that the functioning of the ministries and the departments have undergone great changes in today’s scenario. Hence, the names have to be changed according to the expectations of the people, welfare of the staff, the goals set, and the ambitions of the government. A new department called the Water Resources Department has been created to cater to the water needs of the State.

