Instruction to hospitals to use oxygen judiciously

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director of Medical Services Dr S Gurunathan has instructed all private and government hospitals in the State to use medical oxygen judiciously as the State faces a threat of its shortage.A circular sent on Wednesday asked the hospitals to defer elective procedures and surgeries so that oxygen needed for them can be diverted for Covid-19 patient care.

“It will be wise to defer elective procedures that consume substantial quantities of oxygen, so that more oxygen is available. This oxygen should be judicially used to save the lives of critically ill Covid-19 patients,” Dr Gurunathan told hospitals in the State. He also instructed secondary-care hospitals across the State to divert unused ventilators and D-type oxygen cylinders to government medical college hospitals.

The official has identified 161 D-type oxygen cylinders and 270 ventilators that these secondary-care hospitals can send to the medical colleges.

Oxygen monitoring panels

The DMS also formed an oxygen-monitoring committee in all the hospitals and instructed the committee to submit fortnightly oxygen report audit. Failure to adhere to the instruction would attract action, the circular said.These apart, the hospitals were also instructed to form ‘oxygen-and-therapy-monitoring teams’. Ward staff of the hospitals must check for any oxygen leak and turn off oxygen supply when a patient eats or goes to the restroom.