STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Instruction to hospitals to use oxygen judiciously

The DMS also formed an oxygen-monitoring committee in all the hospitals and instructed the committee to submit fortnightly oxygen report audit.

Published: 08th May 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

A Covid-19 patient on oxygen support being taken in an electric vehicle outside Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital in Chennai | DEBADATTA MALLICK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director of Medical Services Dr S Gurunathan has instructed all private and government hospitals in the State to use medical oxygen judiciously as the State faces a threat of its shortage.A circular sent on Wednesday asked the hospitals to defer elective procedures and surgeries so that oxygen needed for them can be diverted for Covid-19 patient care.  

“It will be wise to defer elective procedures that consume substantial quantities of oxygen, so that more oxygen is available. This oxygen should be judicially used to save the lives of critically ill Covid-19  patients,” Dr Gurunathan told hospitals in the State. He also instructed secondary-care hospitals across the State to divert unused ventilators and D-type oxygen cylinders to government medical college hospitals. 
The official has identified 161 D-type oxygen cylinders and 270 ventilators that these secondary-care hospitals can send to the medical colleges.

Oxygen monitoring panels 

The DMS also formed an oxygen-monitoring committee in all the hospitals and instructed the committee to submit fortnightly oxygen report audit. Failure to adhere to the instruction would attract action, the circular said.These apart, the hospitals were also instructed to form ‘oxygen-and-therapy-monitoring teams’. Ward staff of the hospitals must check for any oxygen leak and turn off oxygen supply when a patient eats or goes to the restroom.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp