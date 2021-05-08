STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Covid strains might get a free ride on returning TN natives

According to sources, several people from Bengaluru and Delhi have come back to Tamil Nadu after testing positive in the last few days.

By JAYAKUMAR MADALA
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The inability of the healthcare system in several other States to properly treat Covid-19 patients has forced many natives of Tamil Nadu to get back home for Covid-19 treatment. According to sources, several people from Bengaluru and Delhi  have come back to Tamil Nadu after testing positive in the last few days.Unpreparedness on the part of several State governments in effectively tackling the second wave of Covid-19 has left patients struggling to find oxygen and beds. 

Mugilan*, a resident of Bengaluru, returned to Tiruchy along with his wife after the treatment there failed to improve their health condition. Speaking to Express, he said, “My wife and I tested positive in the last week of April and took treatment at Bengaluru for more than six days. However, there was no improvement in our health condition and we were unable to find a good doctor for consultation. So, we drove down in our car to Tiruchy despite so much discomfort, only in hope that we will get better treatment here. It’s been two days of treatment here and I already feel better, and my body is recovering.”

Chandini, a resident of Kumbakonam who returned from Delhi, said, “We came back after my mother continued to feel sick, despite testing negative for Covid. So, we booked a flight and flew down to Kumbakonam. She is definitely doing better with the treatment here and we are happy that we took the risk of shifting her to Tamil Nadu. We could not get proper consultation in Delhi as all hospitals are overflowing with Covid patients.”

The mandatory e-pass stipulated by the State government for inter-State travel has failed to curb such movement, as they are auto-generated and there is no follow-up from the local district administration to keep them under check.Apart from the inter-State movement, experts are pointing to the increasing intra-State movement of patients as many residents of cities are shifting to different towns as it is easier to find beds and treatment is  more affordable.

Dr Kamal, a leading pulmonologist from the city, said, “In the last few weeks, several patients, who are residents of different cities, are coming to smaller towns for treatment. This type of movement is putting local residents at risk and will only lead to weakening of the healthcare system. They might also expose local residents to a new strain of the virus and increase the chances of the spread of these strains. The government has to impose stricter restrictions for all kind of travel to avoid spread of infection.”

