Newly elected Tamil Nadu MLAs to take oath on May 11, Speaker to be elected a day later

The name of DMK MLA from Radhapuram constituency and one of the senior members of the House, R Appavu, is doing the rounds for the post of Speaker

Published: 08th May 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

The first session of the 16th Assembly will take place at the multi-purpose Kalaivanar Arangam hall in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The newly elected MLAs in Tamil Nadu will take oath as members of the 16th Legislative Assembly on May 11 at 10 am.  The election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held on May 12 at 10 am.  A veteran member of the state Assembly will administer the oath of office to the newly elected members.  

Assembly Secretary R Srinivasan, in a statement here, said the first session of the 16th Assembly will take place at the multi-purpose hall of Kalaivanar Arangam here.

Sources said the government is considering senior member of the Assembly and former Minister K Pitchandi as the pro-tem Speaker. He will administer the oath of office to the new members. The name of DMK MLA from Radhapuram constituency and one of the senior members of the House, R Appavu, is doing the rounds for the post of Speaker.  

Near the Speaker’s podium, a table will be put up for taking the oath. In the table, copies of Bhagavad Gita, Bible, Quran, Constitution of India and Thirukkural will be placed as a customary practice. The member can take the oath either in the name of God or affirm solemnly as given in the form.

According to the Assembly Rules, the practice followed in regard for making and subscribing the oath is to call upon the Chief Minister and other Ministers first to take oath, then the Leader of the Opposition, the leaders of parties, ex-Chief Ministers, ex-Speakers, ex-Ministers, Government Whip and then other members in alphabetical order.

The members should hand over the certificate of election given to them by the Returning Officer to the Assembly Secretary. Members should read the oath or affirmation either in English or Tamil as they choose and while doing so should strictly conform to the text in the prescribed form for the oath or affirmation.

After taking the oath, members should sign their names in the register maintained for this purpose known as the "Roll of Members" and then take their seats in the House.

