Over 8 lakh Covid norm violation cases reported in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Within a month, the Tamil Nadu police have registered over eight lakh cases of Covid protocol violations throughout the city with 7.95 lakh cases for not wearing masks and 25,134 cases for not maintaining social distancing.

The districts coming under the North Zone — Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu and Ranipet have recorded the highest cases for not wearing social distancing (7,720) while the districts under South Zone — Thoothukudi, Madurai Rural, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli Rural, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi, have recorded 2,72,188 cases of face masks violations.

Face mask violations for Central Zone — Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli Rural, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Karur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai — 1,09, 344 and social distancing violation cases are 4,169.

Similarly, in West Zone — Coimbatore Rural, Tiruppur Rural, Salem Rural, The Nilgiris, Erode, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Namakkal — 1,25,476 cases of face masks and 3,515 cases of social distancing violations have been booked