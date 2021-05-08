Remdesivir sale to be decentralised soon

By Express News Service

MADURAI/COIMBATORE/SALEM: The long queues for Remdesivir in front of Chennai hospitals is likely to disappear soon as the health department is planning to sell the drug to Covid-19 patients from medical colleges in Coimbatore, Madurai, and Salem.

Where in Madurai?

Sale of the anti-viral drug to public will begin at the Madurai Medical College next week. An order was issued on Thursday evening to open a counter at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to sell the drug to needy Covid-19 patients, according to officials concerned.

Accordingly, a drug counter is being established on the ground floor of the medical college, adjacent to the lecture hall of the Department of Biochemistry, a GRH source said. After receiving an adequate quantity of Remdesivir, the drug counter would be thrown open to public, another official said. Dean of GRH and Madurai Medical College Hospital Dr J Sangumani, however, was unavailable for comment.

Where in Coimbatore?

Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) will also open a counter to sell the drug. On when the counter will be open, CMCH Dean A Nirmala said: “We are setting up a counter. It will be opened based on the allotment of the drug by Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC).”

Where in Salem?

At Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem, the drug’s sale is likely to begin from Saturday or Monday.The hospital management has also set up a six-member team to monitor Remdesivir sale. Sources in GMKMCH said they expected to get a nod from the Chief Minister and the Health Minister soon.In Tiruchy, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital is also planning to sell the Remdesivir drug soon.