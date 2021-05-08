By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/TIRUCHY: COVID-19 restrictions took away the spirit from celebrations held in connection with the swearing-in of Chief Minister MK Stalin at his ancestral village of Thirukkuvalai on Friday.Residents of Thirukkuvalai — where Stalin’s father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was born in 1924 — confined themselves to their houses, glued to television screens that aired the swearing-in ceremony in the morning.

DMK functionaries, however, arrived an hour later and lifted the town’s spirits. They garlanded the busts and portraits of M Karunanidhi, his parents A Muthuvel and M Anjugam Ammal — in whose names the former CM’s ancestral house-turned-memorial was opened as ‘Muthuvelar Library’ and ‘Anjugam Study.’

“It was important to mark the occasion of our leader’s swearing-in at his ancestral village and house. We did it quietly. We didn’t stop with paying homage but also distributed buttermilk, kabasura kudineer and sweets to people,” said DMK’s union secretary A Thomas Alva Edison