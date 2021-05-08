STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN bureaucracy rejig: ‘Clean hands’ take over

Published: 08th May 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

IAS officer V Irai Anbu who assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary, on Friday paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the first bureaucracy rejig after the new government took charge on Friday, ‘clean hands’ were given prominent posts. Dr V Irai Anbu has been appointed the Chief Secretary, replacing Rajeev Ranjan, who has been posed as the CMD of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited.Anbu was heading the Anna Institute of Management during the previous AIADMK regime. He is considered a fair administrator, and is known to spruce up the government machinery to provide effective governance.

Meanwhile, T Udhayachandran, a 1995 batch IAS officer, has been appointed the First Secretary to CM. Dr P Umanath, who was heading the TN Medical Services Corporation has been appointed the Second Secretary. MS Shanmugham, Commissioner of Museums, and Anu George, Industries Commissioner, have also been appointed Secretaries to the CM. Udhayachandran had been instrumental in exposing the TNPSC scam.

He had filed a complaint with the then Chief Secretary, following which the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered graft case against the then TNPSC chairman, Sellamuthu and all 13 members of the commission. 

