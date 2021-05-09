24-year-old nabbed seven months after raping minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday seven months after he allegedly kidnapped and raped a minor girl in Tiruvallur district. According to police, the accused identified as Shoban Babu (24) owned a harvest machine.

“He owned a harvest machine and used to frequent the victim’s village during harvest season. Seven months ago, he got some work in the village. For weeks, he stalked the girl and one day, when the girl was returning from school, Babu abducted her and took her to an isolated place near a lakeside, where he raped her,” police sources said.

Upon knowing of the assault, the parents tried to contact Shoban Babu. “Babu then went to the girl’s village with some men and threatened them of murder if they went to the police. Upon persuasion from relatives, the family lodged a complaint at an All Women Police Station in the district. Babu was arrested under the POCSO Act on Saturday and remanded in judicial custody.