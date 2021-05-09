Homage to officer who died of Covid

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) DGP C Sylendra Babu, along with other officers paid homage to S Gunasekaran, a ministerial staff who succumbed to Covid last week.

S Gunasekaran (55), who was working in the Thondamuthur fire station in Coimbatore, is survived by his wife, son and daughter, said a fire officer.

Gunasekaran had joined TNFRS in 1991 and was promoted in 2019. A press release said that he had received more than 32 cash awards and appreciation certificates for his exemplary work in the department.

During 2020 lockdown, Gunasekaran had worked selflessly contributing to the rescue and safety of the residents. M Shahul Hameed, Joint Director, S Vijayasekar, Joint Director, Western Region and N Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director, Northern Region also paid homage to Gunasekaran.