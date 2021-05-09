SASTRA donates six ventilators to Thanjavur Medical College

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: SASTRA Deemed University has donated a total of six ventilators to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital (TMCH) and ESIC Hospital at KK Nagar in Chennai. The first batch of the imported ventilators were handed over to Collector of Thanjavur M Govinda Rao in the presence of TMCH Dean and to the Head of Anaesthesia in ESIC.

S Vaidhyasubramaniam, Vice-Chancellor of SASTRA, handed it over to Dr Sirish Chavan at Chennai. Dean of Mechanical Engineering, SASTRA, S Pugazhenthi handed it over to Rao. Oxygen flow meters and pulse oximeters were also donated. “The total estimated cost of these life saving devices is `55 lakh and were sourced with great difficulty during these demanding times,” said Vaidhyasubramaniam