Stalin to commence disbursal of Rs 2,000 relief on May 10

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will commence the disbursal of first instalment of relief assistance to the rice card holders in the State on May 10, said Food Minister AR Chakrapani on Saturday. Talking to reporters at the secretariat, the Minister said in all 2,07,66,950 rice card holders would be getting the first instalment of relief assistance and this would cost the State exchequer Rs 4,153.39 crore.

Simultaneously, in all ration shops, 200 card holders per day would be getting this assistance per day by issuing tokens during the time slot between 8 am and 12 noon. At the district level, Ministers would be inaugurating this scheme. The Minister said the Chief Minister has already instructed that the District Collectors should see to it that the disbursal of this assistance is carried out without any room for complaint.

First installment

