STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Steps initiated to dispose petitions within 100 days

A separate website would be launched for updating the status of these petitions.

Published: 09th May 2021 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fulfilling one of his key electoral promises, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday handed over thousands of petitions received from the public during his election campaign under the “Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin” programme to Shilpa Prabhakar Satheesh, Special Officer appointed to dispose these petitions within 100 days.

The Chief Minister handed over the keys of the petition boxes for all districts to the Special Officer at the secretariat. In a statement here, the Chief Minister said that though the objective is to dispose of these petitions within 100 days, now the State government has to turn its maximum focus on the prevention of Covid spread. “So, action will be taken against the petitions as fast as the government can and solutions will be found,” he added.

Pointing out that in an unprecedented step, a separate department has been set up for the disposal of the petitions received from the public, Stalin said he had directed the department to take appropriate action on these petitions and inform the details to the applicants. These petitions will be segregated into three categories: those relating to infrastructure (roads, flyovers etc), those related to creation of social assets (like constructing schools, hospitals) and grievances of individuals.

A separate website would be launched for updating the status of these petitions. As far as individuals’ grievances are concerned, the Chief Minister said action would be taken wherever possible and in case of unresolved issues, clear-cut reasons would be given to the applicants and guidance would be provided to them to fulfil their grievances through alternative ways.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp