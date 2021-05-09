Steps initiated to dispose petitions within 100 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fulfilling one of his key electoral promises, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday handed over thousands of petitions received from the public during his election campaign under the “Ungal Thoguthiyil Stalin” programme to Shilpa Prabhakar Satheesh, Special Officer appointed to dispose these petitions within 100 days.

The Chief Minister handed over the keys of the petition boxes for all districts to the Special Officer at the secretariat. In a statement here, the Chief Minister said that though the objective is to dispose of these petitions within 100 days, now the State government has to turn its maximum focus on the prevention of Covid spread. “So, action will be taken against the petitions as fast as the government can and solutions will be found,” he added.

Pointing out that in an unprecedented step, a separate department has been set up for the disposal of the petitions received from the public, Stalin said he had directed the department to take appropriate action on these petitions and inform the details to the applicants. These petitions will be segregated into three categories: those relating to infrastructure (roads, flyovers etc), those related to creation of social assets (like constructing schools, hospitals) and grievances of individuals.

A separate website would be launched for updating the status of these petitions. As far as individuals’ grievances are concerned, the Chief Minister said action would be taken wherever possible and in case of unresolved issues, clear-cut reasons would be given to the applicants and guidance would be provided to them to fulfil their grievances through alternative ways.