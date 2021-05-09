Tamil Nadu builders worried lockdown will further choke construction sector

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The new lockdown may not restrict in-situ construction activities, but the developers are worried over the transport of construction materials from Monday.

The closing of hardware shops will alone impact the construction activity by 50 per cent, says Builders Association of India State secretary S Rama Prabhu.

“Works such as carpentry, plumbing and electrical works will be affected severely if the hardware shops are closed. The government must permit the hardware shops also to function for four hours,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI ) has approached CM M K Stalin to allow the movement of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Vehicles and ensure that the supply chain of construction materials doesn’t get disrupted.

CREDAI Tamil Nadu chapter President Suresh Krishna told Express that his association has welcomed the government decision to implement lockdown.

The CREDAI has also written to the CM to allow transport of RMC vehicles and building materials to the site.

“We also request the government to ensure free movement of local engineers and supervisors to visit sites as they are instrumental in ensuring that the workers are paid their daily wages,” Krishna added.

He also said that developers attached to CREDAI have made arrangements for food for labourers during the lockdown.

Interestingly, CREDAI at the national level has written to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shanker Mishra to extend the validity of all existing approvals accorded for real estate activities by nine months.

CREDAI Urban Development/ Affordable Housing Committee chairman S Sridharan told Express that although States have exempted construction activity from the lockdown, the labourers are already returning to their native towns.