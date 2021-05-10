STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man allegedly chased and hacked to death in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu

A 26-year-old man was allegedly chased and hacked to death by a six-member gang near Maraimalai Nagar on Sunday. Police suspect that the murder could be a fallout of a love affair.

Published: 10th May 2021 06:58 AM

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 26-year-old man was allegedly chased and hacked to death by a six-member gang near Maraimalai Nagar on Sunday. Police suspect that the murder could be a fallout of a love affair. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Veera of Kavanur village near Maraimalai Nagar. He was an LPG delivery executive and also owned a truck. 

"On Sunday morning, Veera received a phone call and the person on the other end allegedly wanted a truck to carry household items from Guduvanchery to Maraimalai Nagar. Veera took his friend Rajesh along with him in the truck," said a police officer. 

They were stopped by a six-member gang in two-wheelers near Potheri. When Veera and Rajesh tried to escape from them, the gang chased Veera and hacked him several times before fleeing. Veera died on the spot. On information, police arrived at the spot and sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. 

Maraimalai Nagar police registered a case and inquiries revealed that Veera was in a relationship with a woman in the neighbourhood. Police are investigating whether he was murdered by the woman’s family or if there is any other motive to the murder.

