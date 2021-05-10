Newly-elected Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tests positive for COVID-19

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. NR Congress party functionaries said that Rangasamy’s condition is stable now. He was sworn-in as CM of the UT on Friday, and Health workers had tested samples of all who attended the event.
