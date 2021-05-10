Newly-elected Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin promises honest, clean and transparent government

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday promised that his government will function in an honest, clean and transparent manner for the next five years. In a detailed letter to his party cadres, he urged them to resolve differences with political opponents amicably and maintain cordial relationships.

"Elections are one of the virtues of democracy. It is not a battlefield. Although opposing opponents is natural in the democratic arena, we are all one people," he said while stressing that the incumbent government will be inclusive.

"Although the government is headed by me, the DMK president, it's not the government of the DMK party. It's a government for all which will embrace all the sections of people without any discrimination. This government is owned by the public," added Stalin.

"I am proud to have the opportunity to fulfil a dream about the State which I developed based on my experiences and meetings with all sorts of people during extensive travel across the State over the last several years. I wanted to transform the State into one of the best places to live in the world," said Stalin.

While listing out his plans for the State, Stalin said stimulating hard work and reviving Tamil culture will be the top priority.

He said that the focus will be on "economic improvement, promoting social development, ensuring women's welfare and empowerment, increasing the per capita income, rejuvenating the Tamil language, expanding tourism to all the platforms, raising human development index, social justice and upholding the rights of oppressed class", stressing that State’s rights will not be compromised under any circumstances.

Stalin said there is no use in blaming the previous regime. "Instead of lashing out at the dark, let us light a lamp. Rather than criticising autumn, let us invite spring," added Stalin.

Distribution of clothes, food grains

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched the distribution of clothes and food grains to Muslims of Kolathur, his Assembly segment, ahead of Ramzaan. Marking the launch of the distribution, 20 beneficiaries received these gifts from Stalin's residence.

Minister Sekar Babu was present. A gift pack contains new clothes, food grains, and grocery items. The remaining 2,200 families would receive the gifts in the next few days, said a statement.