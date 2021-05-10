STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Newly-elected Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin promises honest, clean and transparent government

In a detailed letter to his party cadres, he urged them to resolve differences with political opponents amicably and maintain cordial relationships.

Published: 10th May 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

Newly-elected Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo| Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Sunday promised that his government will function in an honest, clean and transparent manner for the next five years. In a detailed letter to his party cadres, he urged them to resolve differences with political opponents amicably and maintain cordial relationships.

"Elections are one of the virtues of democracy. It is not a battlefield. Although opposing opponents is natural in the democratic arena, we are all one people," he said while stressing that the incumbent government will be inclusive.

"Although the government is headed by me, the DMK president, it's not the government of the DMK party. It's a government for all which will embrace all the sections of people without any discrimination. This government is owned by the public," added Stalin.

ALSO READ| Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin tells ministers to ensure lockdown implementation, avoid oxygen wastage

"I am proud to have the opportunity to fulfil a dream about the State which I developed based on my experiences and meetings with all sorts of people during extensive travel across the State over the last several years. I wanted to transform the State into one of the best places to live in the world," said Stalin.

While listing out his plans for the State, Stalin said stimulating hard work and reviving Tamil culture will be the top priority.

He said that the focus will be on "economic improvement, promoting social development, ensuring women's welfare and empowerment, increasing the per capita income, rejuvenating the Tamil language, expanding tourism to all the platforms, raising human development index, social justice and upholding the rights of oppressed class", stressing that State’s rights will not be compromised under any circumstances.

Stalin said there is no use in blaming the previous regime. "Instead of lashing out at the dark, let us light a lamp. Rather than criticising autumn, let us invite spring," added Stalin.

Distribution of clothes, food grains

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday launched the distribution of clothes and food grains to Muslims of Kolathur, his Assembly segment, ahead of Ramzaan. Marking the launch of the distribution, 20 beneficiaries received these gifts from Stalin's residence.

Minister Sekar Babu was present. A gift pack contains new clothes, food grains, and grocery items. The remaining 2,200 families would receive the gifts in the next few days, said a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK Tamil Nadu government Tamil Nadu governance
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    does not every elected party promise that? no news at all!!!
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp