Private hospitals seek Tamil Nadu government's urgent help to breathe life into treatment

CHENNAI: As Chennai struggles with oxygen shortage, many small and medium hospitals are reaching out to the government for urgent help. Many of these hospitals have also reduced the intake of patients who require oxygen support.

Officials at the 104 State helpline at the DMS campus said, "About 90 per cent of calls to the helpline are requests from the private hospitals for oxygen."

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an official added that majority of the calls were from Chennai but authorities from other districts were calling too. "Whenever we get such calls, the nodal officers at the district level coordinate with the hospitals and arrange for oxygen," he added.

On Saturday two hospitals in Chennai reached out to Health Minister Ma Subramanian for help as they were running short of oxygen. Addressing the press on Saturday, the minister said that cylinders were arranged after he received a calls from hospitals. "Immediately I contacted the Health Secretary and he arranged for 10 cylinders to one hospital and 15 cylinders to the other hospital," Subramanian added.

Founder of Sudar Hospitals Dr TN Ravisankar said that they have reduced the in-take of patients requiring oxygen. "We are struggling for oxygen, so we have cut down on oxygen beds and are accommodating only non-oxygen dependent cases now. We hope in another three days the situation would get better," he added.

A small private hospital in North Chennai early this week had to shift a patient to a government hospital after they ran short of oxygen. In Kilpauk, a private hospital staff said that they are not taking any more patients who require oxygen, but managing with the supply for the patients already admitted.

Meanwhile, Dr CN Raja, National Vice-President, Indian Medical Association, said that they have taken up the matter with the government and hopefully the situation will get better as the Union Health Minister has increased oxygen allocation to Tamil Nadu.

Arranging cylinders

