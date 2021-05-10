STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Safety of family, children greatest wish for mothers on their special day

More than wishes or gifts, all mothers wanted and wished on their special day was safety of their children and family during the lockdown.

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: More than wishes or gifts, all mothers wanted and wished on their special day was safety of their children and family during the lockdown. Sunday did not give them rest at home, as was the normal, but kept them busy planning and preparing for the 'uncertain' days. Some housewives rushed to markets early in the morning, while some were glued to their mobile phones making calls and videos to loved ones.

"Both my daughters working in Chennai wished me in the morning through phone call. More than their wishes, I was more worried about the pandemic situation, that I asked them to first buy groceries and other items they required. Besides, I received wishes from friends and relatives as well," said Gayathri Krishnakumar, a senior citizen and resident of Thennur.

It was an additional worry about family and children, given the lockdown. "Many mothers like me would not have bothered about Mothers' Day nor had time to think about it. I went to the market to buy essentials early in the morning. Our happiness lies in seeing our children happy," said K Rajeswari, who was busy purchasing at Vayalur Road.

On the other hand, the day meant being no different to those living on the streets. "The first thing I enquired right after the announcement of lockdown was will Amma canteens be opened. Only through that I can eat and feed my kids. I'm least bothered about Mothers' Day or any other day," said Selvi, a destitute woman.

Most of the mothers admitted that the fear about coronavirus overshadowed the happiness of such special days.

