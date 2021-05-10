STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sale of Remdesivir in Tamil Nadu closed on Sundays

Miffed over being turned away, some of the buyers got into arguments with CMC staff for 'failure to communicate' the sale window properly.

Published: 10th May 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Unaware of the fact that Remdesivir sales was closed on Sundays, many who came to buy the drug at Coimbatore Medical College (CMC) returned disappointed a day after the sale was launched.

A 26-year-old man from Vadavalli said that many people were even seen sleeping on the floor overnight to buy the drug. "I waited at the counter since 4 am, only to find out that the drug would be sold only on Monday," rued another beneficiary. A section of the buyers came from far-flung areas such as Pollachi, Udumalai, and Erode.

Miffed over being turned away, some of the buyers got into arguments with CMC staff for "failure to communicate" the sale window properly. Currently, Remdesivir is sold on all days except Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm at CMC to prevent black marketing of the drug.

Many of the buyers said that the drugs should be sold all days of the week as it is prescribed by many doctors for COVID-19 patients. Later, following the intervention of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A Nirmala, buyers were issued tokens to buy the drug on Monday.

Nirmala told The New Indian Express that there was adequate stock of Remdesivir at CMC as of now. "We received stock of 500 vials from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. On Saturday, around 70 people bought the drug," she said. A vial of Remdesivir costs Rs 1,568 inclusive of the GST.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Remdesivir Remdesivir sales Tamil Nadu Remdesivir COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp