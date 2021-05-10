STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin urges Centre to provide at least 20,000 Remdesivir vials per day to Tamil Nadu

At present, 1.45 lakh persons are being treated for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and efforts are being taken to procure more Remdesivir drugs for treating those with lung infection, Stalin said.

Published: 10th May 2021 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 05:27 PM

A woman with Remdesivir drug at Coimbatore Medical College. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged the Centre to allocate at least 20,000 Remdesivir vials per day to Tamil Nadu to meet the requirements of government and private hospitals in the State and that the present allocation of 7,000 vials per day is insufficient. 

The Chief Minister conveyed this while talking to Railways and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal over the telephone. During the interaction, Stalin said Tamil Nadu had so far received 2.05 lakh Remdesivir vials, i.e. around 7,000 vials per day, and this is insufficient to meet the requirements of the State.   

Stalin urged the Union Minister to immediately enhance this allocation and the latter has agreed to consider this request.  

At present, 1.45 lakh persons are being treated for coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu and efforts are being taken to procure sufficient quantum of Remdesivir medicine for treating those with lung infection, Stalin explained.

This medicine is being distributed in all important government and private hospitals in six important cities and towns in the State.

