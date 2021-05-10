TVS Motor donates 500 oxygen concentrators to Tamil Nadu govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company, along with Sundaram-Clayton Limited, through their social arm, Srinivasan Services Trust, donated 500 oxygen concentrators to the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin received the oxygen concentrators and other Covid-19 relief materials from Swaran Singh, former bureaucrat and chairman of Srinivasan Services Trust and Sethuraman A, Vice President, TVS Motors, according to a release.

ALSO READ | Stalin urges Centre to provide at least 20,000 Remdesivir vials per day to Tamil Nadu

Srinivasan Services Trust will donate additional 1,100 oxygen concentrators in the next couple of weeks.

The Chief Minister flagged off the Covid-19 relief materials and oxygen concentrators to the government hospitals in the presence of Ministers, the Chief Secretary, and other government officials, the release added.