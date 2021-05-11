Congress, CPM lash out at BJP over appointment of nominated MLAs in CM Rangasamy's absence

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Opposition Congress lashed out at the ruling NDA as the BJP government at the centre appointed three of its party men as nominated MLAs -- even before the induction of ministers in the Rangasamy cabinet. Congress termed the move completely anti-democratic, one which will cause instability in government. The CPM too hit out at the NDA, stating that it was a conspiracy to seize power in the UT for which Chief Minister N Rangasamy should give a fitting reply.

In a statement, Pradesh Congress Committee President A V Subramanian said that at a time when Chief Minister Rangasamy is recovering from a covid infection in Chennai and a cabinet is yet to be formed, the ruling BJP in the Centre has hastily and arbitrarily appointed three nominated MLA, which is completely anti-democratic.

Contrary to the Chief Minister’s intention, the BJP has appointed the three nominees from their party, without appointing a single person from the two allies the NR Congress and AIADMK. There is no doubt that this alliance will soon create instability in Puducherry, he said

The BJP comes with big money, power abuse, intimidates and lures legislators to overthrow elected governments. Doubts were already in the minds of the people as to whether the NR Congress would continue to lead, or whether BJP would take over the leadership of the government. That doubt is now coming true, he said.

The territorial administration which has to act fast at this crucial time when the corona epidemic is spreading rapidly is now in a dilemma due to the attitude of the ruling BJP, he said.

Conspiracy to seize power: CPM

The CPM meanwhile said that it was a conspiracy to seize power in Pondicherry for which Chief Minister N Rangasamy should give the BJP a fitting reply.

In a statement, CPM Pondicherry Pradesh Committee secretary R Rajangam said that even before the formation of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly, the BJP is abusing its power and trying to forcibly establish its rule.

On May 10 the Central government appointed 3 BJP MLAs as nominees and it was notified in the Gazette on the same day.

At a time when Chief Minister Rangasamy has been undergoing medical treatment, the BJP is trying to seize power by using nominated MLAs and ‘purchasing’ Independent and other party MLAs. This action is strongly opposed by the CPM. We demand that the Left and all democratic forces unite to oppose the BJP's anti-federal attitude. Rangasamy should give BJP a fitting reply, he said.