STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Distribution of Covid-19 monetary relief of Rs 2,000 begins in TN

During the election, Stalin had promised that all rice-ration-card holders would be given Rs 4,000 beginning on the birth anniversary of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

CM Stalin inaugurating the scheme at the Secretariat on Monday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday began the distribution of Covid-19 monetary relief of Rs 2,000 each to 2.07 crore rice-ration-card holders in the State. The chief minister handed over the assistance to seven beneficiaries in a low-key function at the Secretariat to mark its commencement. Ministers I Periyasamy and Ar Chakrapani, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were among those present during the function.

During the election, Stalin had promised that all rice-ration-card holders would be given Rs 4,000 beginning on the birth anniversary of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi. Given the lockdown, only a part of this promised amount is being distributed to the cardholders now. This monetary assistance will cost the government exchequer Rs 4,153.39 crore, according to sources. The relief will be distributed to the beneficiaries via ration shops from May 15 between 8 am and 12 noon. 

Get it from ration shops
The relief will be distributed to the beneficiaries via ration shops from May 15 between 8 am and 12 noon. Ration-shop employees will distribute tokens for three days starting May 10 at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. They can come and receive the amount at the time slot fixed for them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin monetary relief COVID 19 second covid wave Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp