Distribution of Covid-19 monetary relief of Rs 2,000 begins in TN

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday began the distribution of Covid-19 monetary relief of Rs 2,000 each to 2.07 crore rice-ration-card holders in the State. The chief minister handed over the assistance to seven beneficiaries in a low-key function at the Secretariat to mark its commencement. Ministers I Periyasamy and Ar Chakrapani, and Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu were among those present during the function.

During the election, Stalin had promised that all rice-ration-card holders would be given Rs 4,000 beginning on the birth anniversary of the late former chief minister M Karunanidhi. Given the lockdown, only a part of this promised amount is being distributed to the cardholders now. This monetary assistance will cost the government exchequer Rs 4,153.39 crore, according to sources. The relief will be distributed to the beneficiaries via ration shops from May 15 between 8 am and 12 noon.

