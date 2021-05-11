STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Engineering semester exams from May 25

The government has said that students need not pay any additional fee for writing the exam.

Exams, examination

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Higher education semester exams which were delayed or suspended because of the complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu, will resume from May 25, the Tamil Nadu government announced Monday.Further, in what comes as a relief for engineering students, the government has also announced a re-test for students who failed the November/ December semester exams. The decision comes after many students reported irregularities in the evaluation process.

The government has said that students need not pay any additional fee for writing the exam. The exam will be conducted for three hours in an online mode in the same method used by other universities; question papers were sent to students, who then wrote the exam on A4 sheets, scanned and uploaded them or couriered them back to the college. The university has been asked to revert to the old question paper pattern followed before the pandemic.

The April/ May 2021 semester exams too will be held using the same method. Ahead of the Assembly Elections 2021, the DMK had criticised the ruling government for not investigating the evaluation irregularities alleged by a large number of students. The November/ December semester exams were delayed by the lockdowns and held in February this year through an online proctored mode where students were invigilated by both faculty members and Artificial Intelligence (AI) software.

However Anna University had withheld the results of more than half the students who took the test for various reasons including non-payment of exam fees, indulgence in malpractice, suspicion of malpractice and incompletely-processed results. Several students had raised complaints that their results were withheld wrongly; especially students in private engineering colleges alleged that the exam results of over 70 per cent of the students were held back causing chaos.

